It’s been a while since Maxi Kleber was last seen on the floor playing. The Dallas Mavericks big man has not seen action alongside Luka Doncic and company since December due to a lower-body injury, but it seems as though he is on the verge of returning.

“Mavs C/PF Maxi Kleber says he’s ‘not quite yet’ ready to return from his torn hamstring but “very close.” That will be a major boost to Dallas defense,” Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

There were fans expecting Kleber would return to action to help Luka Doncic and the Mavs before the NBA All-Star Weekend. Instead, the wait has gotten longer for the Mavericks, who could use Kleber’s presence to help stabilize their defense. So far in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the Mavs are 12th in the NBA with 112.5 points allowed per game but 17th in 50.3 points in the paint given up per contest. Kleber is a decent rim protector for the Mavs when he’s healthy, as he was averaging 1.0 blocks per game before his injury.

Moreover, Kleber provides another point of attack on offense for the Mavericks because of his ability to stretch the floor, making 1.1 3-pointers on 36.9 percent shooting from behind the arc.

The Mavs’ defense has taken a hit with the team giving up Dorian Finney-Smith as part of a deal that had them acquiring the services of Kyrie Irving, so Kleber is one of those guys Dallas is counting on to give the team a shot in the arm on that end of the floor once he’s cleared to play again.