Dallas Mavericks PF/C Maxi Kleber is expected to rejoin the team after the All-Star break, per Tim MacMahon. Kleber is recovering from surgery to repair a torn hamstring. Dallas will benefit from his presence in the post upon his return.

Maxi Kleber signed an extension with Dallas ahead of the 2022-2023 season. The Mavs value all that he offers the team and Kleber’s all-around production tends to go overlooked by many.

He was averaging 6 points per game on 49 percent field goal and 37 percent three-point shooting through 22 games prior to going down with his injury. Kleber, who stands 6’10, is a threat from long-range who also has decent rebounding prowess. He’s a respectable starting option and tremendous role player. Maxi Kleber isn’t someone who can single-handedly lead a team to success. But he unquestionably will profile as a quality asset alongside Luka Doncic and newly-acquired Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks have endured a fairly mediocre 2022-2023 campaign overall. But they are hopeful that Irving’s presence will bolster their team. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic will continue to lead the charge. And role players such as Maxi Kleber will prove to be crucial down the stretch for Dallas.

The Western Conference isn’t as top-heavy as it has been in recent seasons. With that being said, there is plenty of depth in the conference this year. Dallas sits in 5th place as of this story’s publication. But they are just a few games out of the second spot in the West.

Barring any setbacks, Maxi Kleber will be ready to help the Mavs continue to climb the standings after the All-Star break.