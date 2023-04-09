Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Luka Doncic eased the worries of the Dallas Mavericks faithful even for a little bit after he refuted the reports that he could demand a trade from the team in 2024.

For those who missed it, after the Mavs were officially eliminated from Play-In contention following a loss to the Chicago Bulls, a report emerged that there are “fears” within the organization that Doncic could ask for a move away if the team doesn’t show significant improvements in the 2023-24 season.

Of course it sparked a lot of concerns among fans, while supporters of other teams did their best to pitch their respective franchises to the Slovenian wonderboy.

However, speaking to reporters on Sunday following their loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Doncic admitted that he has never thought of asking for a trade and emphasized that he’s “happy” with the Mavs.

“I saw the report. I don’t know who, somebody said that I was going to request a trade. It was funny because I didn’t know that was true. I didn’t say it,” Doncic shared, per Grant Afseth of Dallas Basketball.

When asked if the Mavs don’t improve the roster to be able to contend for a title, Doncic responded with, “I’m happy here. There’s nothing to worry.”

That is certainly music to the ears of Mavs fans who really thought that Luka Doncic’s days with Dallas are numbered.

Although the Mavs would definitely fight hard to keep Doncic in the city, it’s hard to stop players when they demand a trade. Fortunately for fans, Doncic remains as committed as ever to the franchise.