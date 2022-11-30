Published November 30, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have snapped their four-game losing streak. The Mavs have plenty of time to figure out how to maximize the talent around Doncic but they also have a lot to work on.

Although Doncic has taken it up yet another level by leading the league in scoring and cutting down his turnover, the Mavs have struggled recently and aren’t playing up to the level one would hope when being guided by one of the five best players in the sport. After a huge win over the Golden State Warriors, TNT host Charles Barkley asked Doncic about the Mavs’ pace, which has been an issue for them this season.

Chuck: "Do you guys think y'all need to play at a much faster pace?" Luka: "Yeah we have but you know, I'm slow" Luka keeps it honest with Chuck 😂 pic.twitter.com/cTsyYXWBOI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2022

“Yeah we have but, you know, I’m slow,” Luka Doncic said after the Mavs win. “That’s probably the problem, why we’re playing slower. But I think you’re right. We gotta get out in offense early and then play with better pace.”

Credit to Doncic for being candidly honest about his weakness. The Mavs are dead last in the league in pace. Although they are still a very efficient halfcourt offense, they don’t get many opportunities for second-chance points and are reliant on Doncic to create most of the advantages.

Doncic, even with the slow pace, is nearly unstoppable. He dropped a 41-point triple-double on the Warriors. The Mavs are 10-10, which is a fine record to have so early in the season. Finding ways to unlock the rest of the roster will be their biggest priority moving forward.