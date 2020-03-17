Mavs owner Mark Cuban believes there’s no such thing as an “overreaction” when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

The outspoken billionaire and Dallas Mavericks boss once again shared his unsolicited opinion on Twitter, claiming that each individual should take extreme lengths in order to contain the spread of the contagious virus.

If you think you are over-reacting, you are doing it right. #teamquarantine #communitymatters #StayHome — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 16, 2020

Cuban followed up his initial tweet with a link of a USA Today article which talks about the importance of staying home during these hard times.

The Mavs owner also responded to one of his followers who questioned the growing number of people who “suddenly” have a compromised immune system.

Perfection is the enemy of Progress. We don’t have to make it Perfect, we just have to do what’s Right. https://t.co/dEzID233GT — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 17, 2020

The coronavirus threat has indeed brought pandemonium to the entire globe, as people scramble to hoard medical supplies and food provisions. Several countries have already imposed lockdowns and community quarantines in a bid to prevent having more people infected by COVID-19.

Mark Cuban, meanwhile, has done good by his Mavs arena workers, promising to keep them compensated throughout the NBA’s suspension of games. Other NBA players have also stepped up and followed Cuban’s initiative, including Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans and Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, among others.

Other minimum wage workers around the world, however, are not as lucky. Some still go out of their homes and compromise their health all for a day’s wage.

The number of infected individuals around the world is growing by the minute. Even the most conditioned athletes were not safe, as Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, as well as Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons were infected as well.