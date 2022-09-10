A video of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban ripping apart the idea of an NBA in-season tournament is currently makings its rounds on social media. In it, the billionaire entrepreneur pretty much declares his intention to boycott the proposed tournament by resting his team’s best players, or by having the Mavs sit out the entire tournament altogether.

Apparently, that’s all old news. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Cuban has refuted these reports, saying that it was an old video. The Mavs owner also made it clear that this is no longer how he feels about the NBA’s new plan:

Spoke to Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who said that quotes circulating about his NBA in-season tournament views are “old” and that he is “actually open to it” as a concept for the 2023-24 season, saying he believes “it has a chance to build interest” if adopted for the 2023-24 season.

Spoke to Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who said that quotes circulating about his NBA in-season tournament views are "old" and that he is "actually open to it" as a concept for the 2023-24 season, saying he believes "it has a chance to build interest" if adopted for the 2023-24 season. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 10, 2022

Something seems fishy here. It wasn’t as if the quotes were fake. If you saw the clip, it was actually Mark Cuban himself who was stating his strong stance against the in-season tournament in a video interview. Whatever the case may be, it is clear that he’s done a complete U-turn and he’s now changed his mind about his opinion on the matter.

It was NBA insider Shams Charania who dropped the news about an in-season tournament potentially being integrated into the 2023-24 season. Apparently, the NBA is already working hard behind the scenes to make this happen. The good news for them is that they now somehow seem to have the support of one of the most prominent owners in the league.