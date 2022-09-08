Maxi Kleber signs $33 million extension to remain key Luka Doncic teammate

The Dallas Mavericks have locked up a key piece of their rotation as Luka Doncic and Co. look to make another deep playoff run in 2022-23. The team has signed sharpshooter Maxi Kleber to a three-year, $33 million extension.

Via Shams:

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 8, 2022

As noted by Charania, Kleber was entering the final year of his current deal. Now, he remains with the Mavs until 2026. This is a big move for the supporting cast around Luka, who already lost Jalen Brunson in free agency as he signed with the New York Knicks.

Maxi Kleber averaged seven points and 5.9 rebounds last season, shooting 32% from downtown. However, he drained the triple at a much more efficient clip in the postseason. The German’s numbers were down across the board from previous seasons but he could see an increased role in the upcoming campaign as a weapon for Luka.

Kleber spent the first six seasons of his professional career playing in Germany, suiting up for Bayern Munich in the Euroleague from 2015-17 before signing with the Mavs in 2017. The 30-year-old has been in Dallas ever since.

Although he’s not a game-changer for the Mavs, Maxi Kleber has shown he’s capable in big moments. This is a good signing for the organization in what was a rather quiet offseason in terms of moves.

With Doncic getting better and better every year it seems, the sky is the limit for Jason Kidd’s squad. But, the other players in the rotation, including Kleber, have to make their presence felt. Hopefully, the forward can live up to expectations after securing the bag.