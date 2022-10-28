A lot was on the line for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks during Thursday night’s marquee matchup. Things got a little bit physical during the game, which saw Luka Doncic hitting the deck after a blatant shove from Kevin Durant.

KD sent Luka flying in the third quarter with a push from behind. Unfortunately for the Mavs star, the referees decided not to blow their whistle on the play (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Kevin Durant gives Luka Doncic a bit of a push 👀pic.twitter.com/2c8pHlbRIa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 28, 2022

There’s no denying that Durant gave Doncic a little shove here as the Nets star started to jog back to the opposite side of the floor. Then again, you can’t really say that KD put his full strength into that push.

Did Luka exaggerate the incident by putting in a bit of an acting job? The Mavs superstar has had his fair share of similar moments in the past, so it’s not as if this is out of his repertoire.

Either way, the referees saw nothing of it and they just decided to let the game play on. In the end, it was much ado about nothing.

Both the Mavs and the Nets have had slow starts to the new season, albeit in varying degrees. Luka Doncic and Co. are looking for their second win after going 1-2 in their first three games. The Nets, on the other hand, have it worse. They’re coming off a tough loss against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, which marked their third loss in four games.