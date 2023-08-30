Whenever the subject of whoever has the best handles comes up, one of the names that always comes to the forefront of the discussion is Kyrie Irving's. The Dallas Mavericks star point guard has never been shy to flaunt his endless bag of dribbling tricks, confounding defenders and dazzling the fans with every act of wizardry he pulls off on the basketball court. But it's not just his unending arsenal of moves that gives him one of, if not the best handles of any player in NBA history.

According to new Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley, the Mavs guard combines his remarkable handles with preternatural footwork, making him such a chore to defend even for one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the league in Beverley.

“With [Kyrie Irving], it's not his handle though. It's Ky's footwork with his handle,” Beverley said of the Mavs guard on the Pat Bev Pod. “Drop hesi, drop hesi, tween, tween, hesi, hesi pull. But he does it so much that his feet'd be ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta stop. Skeet, skeet, skeet, stop. Skeet, hesi, pull. His emergency brakes. He got the best emergency brakes in the league.”

Footwork and handles certainly go hand-in-hand, as dribbling is a futile endeavor if the body isn't in sync from top-to-bottom. This is what makes the Mavs star such an incredible dribbler. Kyrie Irving's body control is almost second-to-none in the NBA, and the way he can maneuver his body in such weird contortions makes him such a headache to cover.

Irving may not have the most sterling reputation off the court given his, say, eccentricities over the past few years. But make no mistake about it, the Mavs star is as electric a presence on the basketball court as they come, thanks to his elite footwork.