There is not a shadow of doubt in the mind of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James that his former running mate in Cleveland is the owner of the greatest handles in the NBA, “ever.” In an Instagram Story posted recently by The King, he let everyone know how much he is in awe of Kyrie Irving's ball skills.

LeBron James was reacting to a tweet by @JohnnyHSD that said: “This has nothing to do with his ‘all-time ranking' but this is the best player with the ball in his hands we've ever seen.”

LeBron James thinks that Kyrie Irving is the best player with the basketball in his hands EVER 👀 Agree or disagree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7Aq1tg21Cl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 16, 2023

There's no denying that Irving's ability to control the basketball is as elite as they come. Several active and retired NBA players would agree to the notion that there's no one ever as good as the Dallas Mavericks guard in that area. Irving's handles have that unique blend of art and pure devastation in them. It's as much of a display of poetry in motion as utter disrespect to any poor defender who tries to break up his dribble.

LeBron James should know all about it, having spent multiple seasons running alongside Irving when they were still spearheading the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James isn't a shabby ball-handler himself, but his handles are not even remotely close to what Irving can do with the leather on the floor. After all, it would be extremely unfair for LeBron, with all his skills and size, to be given that kind of talent.

Irving will look to add more victims with his handles in the 2023-24 NBA season after signing a new contract with the Mavs this offseason.