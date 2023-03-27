Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Dallas Mavericks are struggling and in real danger of missing not only the playoffs but even the Play-In tournament; however, tim hardaway jr. made it a point to emphasize that Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Jason Kidd are not the ones to blame for the massive slump.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after the Mavs suffered their fourth straight loss and second in a row against the Charlotte Hornets, Hardaway came to the defense of Doncic, Irving and Kidd who are taking the brunt of criticisms amid Dallas’ recent woes.

THJ noted that the Mavs win and lose together, noting that the rest of the team needs to step up as well and help their superstar duo and coach to find their rhythm again.

“Those guys take the hit — Luka and Kai and JKidd — but it’s a whole team effort, man. It’s the players. We’ve got to do a better job,” Hardaway said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

True enough, while Luka Doncic is getting criticized for his constant whining and lack of defense, and Kyrie Irving for his decreasing and limited impact on both ends, the fact of the matter is they are just two guys on the roster. They are already anchoring Dallas’ offense, and the rest of the team certainly needs to give them the support they need in order to succeed. Lessening the load they need to do defensively is part of that.

Doncic and Irving cannot win with just the two of them doing the work. As Tim Hardaway Jr. said, it’s a team effort.

The Mavs still have time to turn the season around and make it to the Play-In. However, they need to start in their next game. Dallas plays the Indiana Pacers on Monday.