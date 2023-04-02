Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

tim hardaway jr. just took a shot at the Dallas Mavericks’ defense that they cannot defend.

After losing to the Miami Heat on Saturday, which put their Play-In chances in even more jeopardy, Hardaway pinned the blame on the Mavs’ defense for the brutal defeat. Dallas allowed Miami to score 44 points in the first quarter alone, a situation that put the team in a massive hole that they weren’t able to get out of.

Hardaway had 31 points in the contest, while Luka Doncic made 42 points and Kyrie Irving added 23. However, not even the offensive explosion from the trio was enough to stage a comeback. The Heat led by as much as 18 points before settling for the 129-122 win.

“You give anybody 40-plus points in the first quarter, you have no chance in hell to win,” THJ shared, per Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

True enough, the Mavs never had a chance to win after the first quarter of the game. Their defense was porous, and it would have been impossible for them to just improve it in a snap when it has been a problem for them all season long.

Dallas saw Miami score 76 at halftime, which is the second-most points they allowed in a first half this season. The most was the Chicago Bulls’ 82 back in December.

Until the Mavs find a way to limit the offense of the opposing team, it would be difficult for them to win their remaining four games and make the Play-In. They can be lucky like what happened against the Indiana Pacers, but at this point of the campaign, it’s hard to rely on just luck.