The NBA has seen its fair share of great passes over the years. On Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic added another entry to that.

Doncic has always been known for his elite passes, but what he did against the Cavs could well be one of his best ever. In fact, some Mavs faithful might even see it as the greatest assist done on an NBA court.

With less than 20 seconds on the clock in the second quarter, Doncic attempted to make his way to the basket with his crafty ball-handling. As he attracted the attention of the Cavs, he pulled off a Luka Magic special as he threw the ball behind his back and sent it to the left side where Tim Hardaway Jr. was waiting.

Hardaway was wide open and, fortunately, didn’t waste the incredibly sick pass Doncic made as he banked the triple.

THIS LUKA PASS 🤯😱 pic.twitter.com/v7UHxF0TYg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2022

Of course it is not the first time Luka Doncic made a behind-the-back pass or a no-look assist. He has done it plenty of times, with his Mavs teammates benefiting tremendously with his playmaking. However, he definitely executed his latest dish perfectly leading to the score.

It’s certainly a nice treat for Mavs fans as well, especially since there was very little going in Dallas’ favor against Cleveland. Despite the team struggling, at least Doncic keeps making highlight plays and entertaining the crowd in the arena.