Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is clearly disappointed with their performance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s just hoping Luka Doncic and co. learned their lesson after the brutal defeat.

The Mavs led by as much as 27 points in the contest, seemingly on their way to an easy victory. However, when the final buzzer sounded, the team found itself on the losing end of a 111-108 game with the Purple and Gold.

Los Angeles played smartly, exploiting the Mavs’ biggest weakness by attacking the paint and dominating the glass. Dallas–who has lost its defensive anchor in Dorian Finney-Smith in the Kyrie Irving trade, and is still missing the presence of injured big man Maxi Kleber–just couldn’t find an answer for Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Speaking to reporters in his postgame presser, Kidd issued a stern challenge for his Dallas squad and emphasized what they should be able to take away from the showdown.

“We have to grow up if we want to win a championship. What the Lakers just showed us is [in a race] it’s not the rabbit that wins; it’s the turtle. And they worked the game. And that’s what we have to get better at,” Kidd said, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

Jason Kidd certainly couldn’t have said it any better. While the Luka Doncic-led Mavs have the talent and weapons to dominate matches, it’s not enough to win, as clearly proven by their latest loss.

As Kidd said it, they have to work the game as well and attack their opponents where it hurts.

Hopefully, Dallas won’t be committing the same mistakes when they return to action on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers.