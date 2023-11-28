Mark Cuban's wish has come true. The Dallas Mavericks will still not use their special NBA In-Season Tournament court when they host the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. According to CBS Sports, there remains a manufacturing issue with the Mavs' In-Season Tournament court which obviously compromises the players' safety.

The NBA has introduced special courts with eye-popping colors for the inaugural In-Season Tournament, which is on its final legs before the Knockout rounds begin next week.

The Mavs did not play on the said courts during their previous In-Season Tournament home game last November 10th, when welcomed the Los Angeles Clippers to town. It seems like the issues from a couple of weeks ago were not fixed. As a result, Dallas will play on their City Edition courts on Tuesday when they play their Texas-rival Rockets.

Mark Cuban previously said he hoped the court wouldn't get fixed. “Not a fan of the courts,” he said after the Clippers game. “Although it was a brilliant marketing idea.”

Likewise, Mavs superstar Luka Doncic had complaints about the court being slippery when they visited the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nonetheless, this game has no bearing for the Mavs as far as the In-Season Tournament goes. With a 1-2 record, the Mavericks been eliminated in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Rockets, with a 2-1 mark, have a chance to clinch Group B with a win over the Mavericks. New Orleans holds a 3-1 record, but Houston's 104-101 win over the Pelicans gave the Rockets the tie-breaker.

Still, this game counts in the regular season standings, which should be enough motivation for Dallas to win.