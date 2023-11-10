The reason that the Dallas Mavericks are not playing on their NBA In-Season Tournament court Friday was revealed

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday in the NBA In-Season Tournament. However, the Mavs won't be playing on their special in-season tourney court.

“The Mavericks will play tonight’s game on their core court due to a manufacturing issue with the team’s In-Season Tournament court,” an NBA spokesperson said, via Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

Many fans were excited to see the Mavs' new court on Friday. Dallas will play the Clippers on their usual court though.

Either way, the Mavs are trying to jump back into the win column after recently losing to the Toronto Raptors.

Mavs' 2023-24 season

Dallas holds a 6-2 record heading into Friday. Luka Doncic has played extremely well while Kyrie Irving is finding ways to help the team win despite struggling with his shot.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Grant Williams have also been pivotal to the Mavs' success.

Hardaway Jr.'s ability to give both Doncic and Irving someone to pass to on the wing is huge. He's a reliable shooter who currently owns a 40.5 three-point percentage.

Williams has brought defensive intensity to a Mavs team that needs it. Dallas' defense was questionable in 2022-23, but Williams is looking to make it a strength this year. Williams is also a solid offensive player.

Although the Clippers are only 3-4 up to this point in 2023-24, Los Angeles still features a star-studded roster. The Mavs understand that they cannot take LA for granted.

Friday's contest projects to be a competitive and exciting affair between these Western Conference opponents.