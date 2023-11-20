Jason Kidd had to drop a big truth bomb on the Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving-led Mavs after losing to the Kings.

A huge knock on the early 2020s Dallas Mavericks has always been their consistency on defense. They usually resort to letting Luka Doncic move the ball and score a bunch of their points. Kyrie Irving recently got into this action and just added more firepower on offense. Unfortunately, the Mavs still have not proven doubters wrong on their defensive abilities and it showed in their loss to the Sacramento Kings. Jason Kidd was not at all pleased with their performance and he unveiled why in his latest statement, via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fan For Life.

“Until we can understand and be connected on the defensive end, then we’ll be able to make strides but right now our best defense is our offense. If we aren’t scoring 130, it’s hard to win,” was the tough assessment that Jason Kidd had after they lost to a 16-point deficit.

Kidd proves to be right in his staunch observation. The Mavs are the fifth-worst team in terms of defensive rating. They bear a score of 118.2 with only teams like the Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, and Charlotte Hornets being worse than them.

The Mavs offense also did not produce as much against the Kings. Luka Doncic did record a 25-point game with seven dimes and 10 boards. Kyrie Irving followed it up with 23 points of his own. But, the scoring bug was just not infectious in this loss. Only Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green scored barely above 10 points which was the glaring reason for their massive entry in the loss column.

Will the Mavs figure things out before the Holidays hit?