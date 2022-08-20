RUMOR: Luka Doncic, Mavs linked to Cavs stud Collin Sexton in potential sign-and-trade deal

There hasn’t been much progress with regard to Collin Sexton’s contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs don’t seem to be acting with any sense of urgency, and it appears as though they are seriously exploring the possibility of parting ways with the former No. 8 overall pick. Right now, the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a potential destination for Sexton.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Wine & Gold Talk podcast, Cavs insider Chris Fedor revealed that Cleveland has had talks with the Mavs about Sexton (h/t Brad Sullivan of Cavaliers Nation):

“The Cavs have had conversations with Dallas about a sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton,” Fedor said. “But if you’re talking about a sign-and-trade, the Cavs need something back that is going to be valuable to them. And neither the [Utah] Jazz nor the Mavericks have the pieces that the Cavs would want back in a sign and trade for Collin.”

Sexton is a restricted free agent, which means that the Cavs hold the right to match any contract offer from a rival team. They’re obviously in the driver’s seat here, which is likely why they’re in no rush to sign the 23-year-old to a new deal. Based on all the rumors we’ve heard, it seems that Cleveland is willing to let Sexton go — at the right price, of course.

This isn’t the first time Sexton has been linked with the Utah Jazz. However, the emergence of the Mavs as a player in the Sexton race does sound like fresh news. Luka Doncic could use some help in the backcourt amid Jalen Brunson’s move to the New York Knicks, and Collin Sexton might just be able to help fill the void Brunson left in Dallas.