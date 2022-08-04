Rumor: Collin Sexton sign-and-trade suitors slapped with harsh NBA free agency reality

Restricted free agent Collin Sexton has drawn plenty of interest from other teams, with rumors swirling around the likes of the Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks. Sexton is currently sitting on a three-year, $40 million offer from the Cavs, which any team can currently attempt to match.

No team has attempted to do so, perhaps due to the fact that Sexton is recovering from a torn meniscus. As such, a sign-and-trade with the Cavs would be the most logical way for the Heat, Jazz or Mavs to obtain the talented guard. Well, those NBA free agency suitors were slapped with this harsh reality, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“Both sides recognize that the path is not there for a sign and trade,” Fedor remarked when asked directly about talks between the two franchises. Similarly, he said the Jazz and the Heat, two other teams who might be interested in the services of Sexton, were equally unlikely to be able to put together a workable package to move the guard.

Per the latest NBA free agency rumors, Fedor says that the “path is not there” for a Collin Sexton sign-and-trade. The Cavs have reportedly balked at the potential pieces the Mavs could offer in a deal for the restricted free agent, with Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. the names that have popped up.

Both the Heat and Jazz have had similar troubles putting together a package for Sexton, per Fedor. That leaves Collin Sexton with one real option if these talks continue to be at a stalemate.

Signing back on with the Cavs, the trying his luck as an unrestricted free agent next year.