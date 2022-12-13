By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

A report recently surfaced stating that the Atlanta Braves could look into trading ace Max Fried. Dealing away a Cy Young candidate as a contending team is a rare course of action. But with uncertainties surrounding his future in Atlanta, the Braves could look to maximize his current value. And the Los Angeles Dodgers profile as a quality suitor for Max Fried.

Acquiring a superstar in his prime would prove to be a challenge. However, the Dodgers feature one of the better farm systems in all of baseball. Without further ado, here are the two primary seasons LA must trade for Max Fried.

Clayton Kershaw’s Dodgers future uncertainty

The Dodgers re-signed Clayton Kershaw to a 1-year deal this offseason. But the Dodgers and Kershaw’s inability to work out a multi-year deal in back-to-back seasons is concerning. And with retirement rumors already plaguing Kershaw, adding a star left-hander such as Fried would provide a quality insurance policy.

Additionally, Walker Buehler is currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Los Angeles is hopeful he can return late in 2023 and pick up where he left off, but a Tommy John timetable is difficult to gauge.

The Dodgers would be better suited to trade and extend Max Fried. However, they would have him under team control through 2024 at the very least. And for a Dodgers ball club with a World Series or bust mindset, Fried profiles as an excellent fit.

Max Fried is a California native

Max Fried was born in Santa Monica, CA. He reportedly grew up cheering for the Dodgers, per Doug McKain. In the end, the Braves could trade him to any team. But if he was dealt to LA, Fried may have interest in inking a long-term extension.

In the end, acquiring a pitcher such as Max Fried would cost no shortage of top-tier prospects. But the Dodgers could make top pitching prospect Bobby Miller available. Miller is a 23-year old who features an extremely high-ceiling. And he could be the key to enticing the Braves in a Max Fried deal.

The Dodgers would be more likely to surrender Miller if they feel as if Fried would be open to an extension. And the idea of playing near his hometown could lead to that extension.