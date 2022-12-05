By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Clayton Kershaw’s 1-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is finally official, per the Dodgers Twitter account. Mark Feinsand reports that LA will pay Kershaw a salary of $15M dollars to go along with a $5M dollar signing bonus.

Kershaw shared a message for Dodgers fans following the announcement.

A special message from Clayton. pic.twitter.com/CrIZTmATko — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 5, 2022

“Hey everybody, just wanted to say I get to come back,” Kershaw said. “I’m excited to be a Dodger again, can’t wait to get back out there. See you guys soon, and have a Merry Christmas.”

Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers reportedly agreed to a new contract a few weeks ago. But uncertainty remained after nothing was officially announced. Dodgers fans will feel far more settled about the situation following this official announcement.

Clayton Kershaw’s return to the rotation will prove to be pivotal for LA in 2023. Walker Buehler is expected to miss most of the year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Additionally, the Dodgers were linked to both Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander throughout the beginning of free agency. The team was even regarded as the favorite to sign Verlander.

However, deGrom recently signed in Texas with the Rangers. Meanwhile, it was announced that Justin Verlander signed in New York with the Mets right after this Clayton Kershaw-Dodgers update.

The Dodgers still feature a quality rotation. Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias will lead the way, while Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May will have prominent roles as well. But LA could pursue one more starter as free agency rolls on.