By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Carolina Hurricanes acquired forward Max Pacioretty in an off-season trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. Unfortunately, Pacioretty needed surgery in the offseason and has yet to suit up for his new team.

That may be changing rather soon, however. Pacioretty could make his Hurricanes debut on Thursday, as they activated him from the injured non-roster list. Carolina hosts the Nashville Predators in their next game.

Pacioretty tore his Achilles about a month after the trade. According to the veteran forward, he knew what the issue was as soon as it happened. “The trainers looked at me and asked if I was good and I said to them that I had torn my Achilles,” he said.

The 34-year-old forward also mentioned to reporters that his motivation is not just the potential run at a Stanley Cup. It’s his pride, and those around him that continue to drive him forward.

“This is what I love doing. I love coming to the rink every day. And I love doing this for my family,” the 34-year-old offered. “After the surgery when I saw them for the first time, I just gave them a huge hug and I realized that I do this for them.”

The Hurricanes acquired Pacioretty alongside defenseman Dylan Coughlan. In exchange, the Golden Knights acquired future considerations.

In 224 games in Vegas, the 34-year-old scored 97 goals and 194 points. He made the playoffs in three of the four seasons he spent with the Golden Knights, scoring 36 points in 30 playoff games.

Prior to his time with the Hurricanes and Golden Knights, Pacioretty was a star for the Montreal Canadiens. He spent a decade with the French-Canadian club, scoring 448 points in 626 games.