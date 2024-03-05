March is finally here, and March Madness is just a few short weeks away. Everyone wants to publish their Final Four picks, but the real fun is figuring out which unsung teams will make a run.
Who will follow in the footsteps of Florida Atlantic and Princeton and make some noise in the NCAA Tournament? Here are four mid-major teams poised to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.
McNeese State
Before Will Wade took over at McNeese State, the Cowboys had gone 13 years since their last winning season and 23 seasons since their most recent NCAA Tournament appearance (one of two in 51 seasons). Now, McNeese is 26-3 and a top-60 team according to the NET Rankings (56th). The Cowboys have won 21 of their last 22 contests — with the lone defeat coming in a game where Southeast Louisiana decided to shoot 12-25 from deep. They own road wins over Michigan, VCU, and UAB and are undefeated at home.
Wade’s team prides itself on its chaotic defense that is sixth nationally in turnover rate, leading the Cowboys to be third nationally in turnover margin. But McNeese is no slouch on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth in the country in three-point percentage with four regulars shooting 39% or better from beyond the arc.
The star of the show is TCU transfer Shahada Wells. The do-everything guard has made himself an All-American candidate, averaging 17 PPG, 4.8 APG, 4.6 RPG, and 3.1 SPG. With a playmaking defense and explosive offense, McNeese is a team to watch out for during March Madness.
UC-Irvine
Despite six regular-season Big West Championships under head coach Russ Turner, the UC-Irvine Anteaters (owners of the best nickname in college basketball) have reached the NCAA Tournament just twice in Turner’s first 13 years at the helm. This squad might be Turner’s best team yet.
The Anteaters are 28th in adjusted defensive efficiency (per KenPom) — fourth among mid-majors — and offer 7-1 German center Bent Leuchten down low. Fittingly, Irvine is eighth nationally in two-point percentage defensively. Offensively, this team has been better as of late, coming in at 77th in offensive efficiency over its last 1o contests. The scoring is balanced, with eight players averaging between 6-12.5 PPG.
This is an experienced team that goes 12 guys deep every night — making them a problem for any team they face in March Madness.
James Madison, Appalachian State
Whichever Sun Belt team makes the NCAA Tournament, it is not going to be a fun time for their First Round opponent. Both teams had more than 25 wins in the regular season while falling in the KenPom top 75.
JMU proved that knocking off Michigan State on opening night was no fluke, losing just three times on the season. The Dukes are a balanced team, falling in the top 70 in offensive and defensive efficiency, and offer seven players scoring at least seven PPG. Leading the charge is wing Terrence Edwards Jr. Edwards’ 17.6 PPG was the best in the Fun Belt and he also paced the conference in free throw attempts. James Madison is 13th in the nation in turnover margin and 37th in rebounding margin, as few teams are better at maximizing possessions.
Appalachian State is just as dangerous, owning a stout defense that ranks 26th in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. The Mountaineers have handed JMU two of its three losses this year while also taking down Auburn in non-conference play. App State is top 10 nationally in block rate and two-point field goal percentage defensively — with 6-9 sophomore Justin Abson blocking 2.6 shots per game (fourth in the country).
Both teams enter the Sun Belt Tournament on long winning streaks, and we could be in for a titanic showdown in the title game.