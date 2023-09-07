The second season of the MCU spin-off I Am Groot shorts hit Disney+, and the director reveals the “super weird” pitch she made.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kirsten Lepore, who created and has directed all 10 episodes of I Am Groot, revealed she didn't expect the episode “Groot Noses Around” to be greenlit.

“‘Groot gets a nose' was the original logline [of “Groot Noses Around”], and I felt like I was sneaking it under the door at the eleventh hour,” Lepore said. “I was like, ‘There's no way they're going to choose this one.' So I was shocked when that one came back circled.”

She continued, “That was one of the ones I was most excited to make, so I was really happy that they let me get super weird and wild with it.”

I Am Groot is a spin-off of the popular MCU franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy. Vin Diesel reprises the titular role, with Bradley Cooper also reprising the role of Rocket in the first season. Season 2 brought the introduction of Jeffrey Wright's character to the MCU.

Each short ranges from five to six minutes, making for cute bite-sized MCU shorts to keep the fans up to date with Groot. Kirsten Lepore, who is married to Everything Everywhere All at Once co-director Daniel Kwan, served as a visual effects artist on the Oscar-winning film. She was also the animation director of another 2022 A24 film, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. Throughout her career, Lepore has also directed numerous short film and an episode of Adventure Time.

I Am Groot Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ now.