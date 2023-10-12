Will we get a Loki Season 3? One of the producers of the MCU Disney+ series cautiously teased that there may be “other books on the shelf” for the titular character.

Talking to Collider, producer Kevin Wright enforced the idea that Loki Season 2 will pay off storylines from the first season. “It was similar to Season 1 in we wanted to tell this story and tell it well, but even in Season 1, we obviously were thinking about where we were going,” Wright revealed. “I would say Season 1 and Season 2 were developed and created as, like, kind of two chapters of the same book. We felt pretty strongly, all of us involved, that Season 2 was about closing that book but that there are many other books on the shelf for this character and for this world. But this felt like it wanted to be the conclusion of these great things that we set up in Season 1.

“We don't want to constantly leave people with drastic cliffhangers for our finales,” he concluded.

So it sounds like the producers and writers are open to another season of Loki. There are so many possibilities for the character, especially given the MCU's reliance on the multiverse.

Loki Season 2 continues the titular MCU character's adventures with the TVA (Time Variance Authority). The first episode premiered on October 5, and another will follow on October 12. Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular character. Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Kate Dicki, Owen Wilson, Ke Huy Quan, Tara Strong, and Jonathan Majors also star in the season.

Loki will premiere a new episode every Thursday on Disney+.