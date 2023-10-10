The Marvel Cinematic Universe had a rollercoaster year for its movies and TV shows. Fortunately, Loki Season 2 premiere kicked off with impressive viewership numbers.

The new season, centered around Tom Hiddleston's titular character navigating the Time Variance Authority, pulled a global audience of over 10.9 million. Just within its first three days since the October 5th premiere, as announced by Disney today. This makes Loki Season 2 premiere the second-highest-viewed premiere of 2023. It's trailing only behind another Disney Plus show, The Mandalorian Season 3.

Analyzing these figures reveals some intriguing insights. Information about streaming is still unclear, and this became more apparent during the writers' strike. In fact, Disney only began sharing certain data recently.

The measurement of streaming numbers has also evolved recently. Disney's “views” metric, defined as total stream time divided by runtime, mirrors Netflix's system since June. Netflix's One Piece adaptation garnered 18.5 million views in its first four days.

Now, comparing Loki to Star Wars' Ahsoka might seem it had a lower debut. After all, Ahsoka reported 14 million views. But that's because it spanned five days, whereas Loki Season 2 covered just three. Based on Disney's own acknowledgment that Loki trails only The Mandalorian Season 3 in 2023 premieres, it's safe to deduce that Loki's three-day performance surpasses Ahsoka's.

Disney's decision to disclose three-day figures for Loki Season 2 also makes it lower than other Disney Plus movies. Specifically, The Little Mermaid (16 million views) and Elemental (26.4 million views). All of which pulled these numbers in five-day metrics.

Loki Season 2 premiere placed a confidence in Disney. Consisting of six episodes, Loki continues to stand out as one of the MCU's most popular TV properties, surpassing viewership for its predecessors—WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye.