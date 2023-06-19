Casting for the MCU's Fantastic Four film is still underway, but one of the rampant rumors has attached Oscar-nominated actress Vanessa Kirby to the role of Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman. Kirby addressed those rumors in a new interview.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Kirby said, “It would be an honor,” vis-à-vis the rumors attaching her to the MCU's Fantastic Four film. ”

Currently, Kirby is doing press for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. She stars in the film alongside another MCU alum, Pom Klementieff, who said, “Oh, yes! I've heard about those rumors,” when the rumors were brought up. Later on, Klementieff excitedly said, “We could work together!” to Kirby.

Vanessa Kirby is an accomplished actress who is just a couple of years removed from an Oscar-nominated performance in Pieces of a Woman. She made her Mission: Impossible debut in 2018's Fallout and also starred in (and carried) the Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. Over the past couple of years, Kirby starred in Italian Studies and The Son and will also appear in Ridley Scott's Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix as Empress Joséphine.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh film in the series and follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team as they attempt to stop a dangerous new weapon from getting into the wrong hands. The globe-trotting thriller also stars Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Fzerny, and Shea Whigham.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on July 12.