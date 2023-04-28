Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is right around the corner and serves as a bookend to the trilogy and for many of the characters as James Gunn heads over to DC. A few of the Guardians have teased jumping ship, and you can add Pom Klementieff to that list.

Speaking to Variety on the Vol. 3 red carpet, Klementieff was asked if she’s had discussions about jumping to the DCU with Gunn and if there’s a character she has in mind to play. “I’m not gonna tell you guys, but we’ve had conversations and we’re like making plans already. But, nothing is confirmed yet,” said Klementieff. “There would be one specific character [I’d like to play], but I can’t tell you now [smiles].”

Pom Klementieff has had conversations with James Gunn about working in the DC Universe and has one particular character in mind. https://t.co/G3QElsKbUh pic.twitter.com/of8DPnLLUL — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2023

When followed up with how far along in conversations she is with Gunn, Klementieff revealed, “I don’t know,” she Klementieff with a smile. “It’s, um, in progress.” She also revealed that the character she’s in talks to play is one she was aware of previously, “I mean, I knew about the character, yeah, and I thought the character was f*****g cool.”

Pom Klementieff has played Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy films since Vol. 2 and all of their other appearance (Infinity War, the Holiday Special, etc.), but she also appeared in The Suicide Squad in an uncredited cameo. It wouldn’t be shocking to see her jump ship with Gunn, especially given that her roles in his MCU films gave her mainstream recognition. In addition to Vol. 3, Klementieff will also be seen later this summer in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (and Part Two next year).

James Gunn helmed all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies and will now be setting his sights on becoming DC’s Kevin Feige. Due to his popularity amongst fans and actors alike, it shouldn’t be surprising that a lot of his past co-workers are looking to jump ship to work with him again.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the final chapter in the trilogy and sees the team face off against Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5.