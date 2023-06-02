Recently, Sony executive Amy Pascal revealed that a fourth MCU Spider-Man film with Tom Holland and Zendaya was in the works but discussions were tabled due to the WGA writers' strike. The series star Holland has now weighed in and provided his own update.

While speaking to Variety at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room, Holland confirmed that talks regarding a fourth Spider-Man-MCU movie were happening.

“I can't talk about that [Spider-Man 4], but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers. There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point, it's [in the] very, very early stages,” said Holland.

The ongoing writers' strike has hit a number of projects hard, including other MCU projects, but hopefully, a resolution is found between the two sides and a fourth Spider-Man can get into pre-production as fans of Holland's Spider-Man are patiently awaiting to see where his story goes after the events of No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Peter (Holland) enlist the help of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to reverse the events of the previous film, Far From Home. A snafu during the spell results in villains from other universes (a.k.a. other live-action iterations) and now Peter has to herd them all together and send them back to their homes. The ending (spoiler alert) saw Peter use a different spell that wipes the memory of him from everyone and he's now on his own for the first time in the MCU.

Tom Holland is currently promoting his new show, The Crowded Room. He stars with Amanda Seyfried as Danny Sullivan, a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting, and the series shows a slew of interviews that slowly reveal his past.

The first three episodes of The Crowded Room will premiere on June 9 on Apple TV+.