A Fantastic Four villain could be the new big bad of the MCU if they pivot to their Jonathan Majors backup plan.

Kang's backup

Variety's latest cover story details the downfall of the MCU. It touched on the future of Majors as Kang — who was positioned as the new Thanos-level villain for the series.

Dr. Doom, a Fantastic Four villain, could be the potential backup plan. Variety reported that at a meeting in Palm Springs, Marvel Studios execs discussed potentially pivoting to Dr. Doom as the big bad.

It's like a bandaid that has to be ripped off. Majors was first introduced in the first season of Loki. He then played the antagonist of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and reprised the role in Loki Season 2. It appears that he's still set up as the big bad, but Marvel Studios could have a backup plan in place.

Any type of change will be a hard pill to swallow. But Majors is still knee-deep in his trial for his ongoing domestic abuse case.

Jonathan Majors was seeing a major career surge in 2023 prior to his allegations. He previously starred in the likes of Lovecraft Country, The Last Black Man in San Fransisco, Da 5 Bloods, and The Harder They Fall. In 2021, he even hosted an episode of SNL.

But 2023 was an even bigger year. He starred in Magazine Dreams, which was acquired by the Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures after its Sundance premiere. Majors then played “Diamond Dame,” the antagonist of Creed III, and made his way back to the MCU in the Ant-Man threequel.

Loki Season 2 was already filmed, so the MCU was stuck with Majors. Whether or not they pivot remains to be seen. It may be a bandaid that they just have to rip off sooner than later.