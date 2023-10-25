After a New York judge denied the motion to dismiss the case, Marvel actor Jonathan Majors will face a trial on domestic abuse charges.

He appeared via Zoom in a lower Manhattan courtroom Wednesday, Variety reports.

Jonathan Majors trial

Attorneys filed a motion requesting that “contested evidence” remain under seal and kept from public view because of the “high profile” nature of the case. Seth Zuckerman, a defense attorney, told Judge Michael Gaffey that he thinks “the disclosure of sensitive information will limit Mr. Majors' right to a fair trial.”

The judge has made no rule on the motion. He also told reporters in the room that they could submit papers to oppose it by November 6.

“We look forward to presenting our case at trial,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's office said in a statement.

Majors was arrested in Manhattan on March 25, charged with assault and aggravated harassment. It stemmed from an alleged domestic dispute with Grace Jabbari, his girlfriend at the time. The actor pleaded not guilty to four charges against him. One year in jail is what he could be facing if convicted.

Jabbari was granted a temporary order of protection in April. That means the two parties cannot have any direct or third-party contact. The order is in place to this day.

Due to legal issues, Majors was cut from feature film projects and dropped from his Lede Company PR team. His management, Entertainment 360, also cut ties with him.

Despite all of this, Jonathan Majors stars in the upcoming drama Magazine Dreams, which is slated for release in December. Additionally, he has a big role as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.