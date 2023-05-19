The production of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has not had it easy — especially given the controversy Jonathan Majors is involved in (and he plays the titular Kang). The epic conclusion to Phase Six has been hit with yet another setback, and it may worry Marvel fans.

On last night’s episode of The Hot Mic podcast with hosts John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, the latter revealed that his sources have said The Kang Dynasty has lost its writer, Jeff Loveness, and that he “fell off” before the WGA writers’ strike.

The former Rick and Morty writer most recently wrote the script for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. While that film had a bevy of issues that hampered it, the script generally worked against it. That said, writing episodes of Rick and Morty —even winning an Emmy for one — gets you a lot of well-deserved praise. He was also a writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a number of years.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is the first of a two-part conclusion to Phase Six of the MCU. It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, but who knows if this roadblock will cause a release date shift once again. Initially, Kevin Feige announced the two-part event would be released in the same year on May 2, 2025, and November 7, 2025, but that never seemed feasible. Lo and behold, Secret Wars moved back to May 1, 2026, and it remains to be seen if The Kang Dynasty will make its May 2, 2025 release date. Little is known about the film, but Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to helm the film.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025.