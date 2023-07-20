SDCC 2023: 3 big things to look out for at San Diego Comic-Con amid Marvel's surprising absence

The San Diego Comic-Con for 2023 is finally here, and it's one fans have been waiting for a long time. Although big names, such as Marvel and Netflix are absent from the event that spans from July 20 to 22, there are a lot more things to look forward to this weekend. We take a look below at the big things to look out for at SDCC 2023.

3. Guests to expect

Comic book fans will have a lot to look forward to with big names taking up the stage at SDCC 2023. These include Jim Lee, Frank Miller, Raina Telegmeier, Janice Chiang, Simon Hanselmann, and Steenz, among others. But above all these, there are two massive personalities appearing in San Diego for this event – Rachel Smythe and Junji Ito.

Hailing from Wellington, New Zealand, Smythe is well-known for Lore Olympus, a 2018 Webtoon Original that captivated people everywhere through its jaw-dropping visuals paired with an endearing story about messy relationships. Her work has earned several awards, including an Eisner last year.

For his part, Junji Ito's work in Japan goes back to 1987 when he started as a manga artist. Since then, Ito has been recognized as one of the best contemporary names in the horror genre. His work, which include Frankenstein, Remina, and Lovesickness has garnered accolades from different award-giving bodies in the world. At this point in time, the four-time Eisner Award-winning artist is set to make his appearance at SDCC 2023, along with other big names in the industry.

2. SDCC 2023 exclusives

Along with the countless panels, the guests appearing in them, and announcements of exciting projects ahead, fans will definitely line up at San Diego Comic Con for exclusive merchandise at the event. Keep your eyes peeled for Spinmaster's extremely detailed model kit of The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter, McFarlane Gold Label Collection's rendition of Batman's classic blue costume, NECA's 4-pack featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles wearing samurai outfits, and Mattel's Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary collection.

Only 25 copies are available of the #SDCC exclusive THE SANDMAN: MORPHEUS HELM MASTERPIECE EDITION, which includes the entire saga in six leather-bound hardcovers, art prints, and a new story by @neilhimself — at DC Booth #4645. https://t.co/oNAxGwHBYR pic.twitter.com/DpvoWTK3Bd — DC (@DCOfficial) July 17, 2023

Also, those attending the event can score goodies from Funko's Funkoville set, Hasbro's Marvel Legends Deadpool and Bob, Agent of Hydra 2-Pack, DC Comics Sandman Helm Masterpiece Edition, and a lot of exclusive Funko Pops found at SDCC 2023. For sure, there'll be something for everyone attending the event.

1. First look at several anticipated projects

While some look forward to the merch or seeing their favorite personalities on stage, other fans are expecting to be blown away by the first-look videos or announcements of upcoming films and series. Some panels to keep an eye out for include Warner Bros. Television's Preview Night, which features Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake, Max's Harley Quinn season 4 preview, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers 30th anniversary, and Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revolution, among others.

We will be at San Diego Comic Con! Come check out our panel Star Wars Outlaws: Becoming the Galaxy's Most Wanted on July 22nd to hear about how we've brought the first ever open-world Star Wars game to life. Details here: https://t.co/hCBGppBZtq#StarWarsOutlawsSDCC #SDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/9mSkOVv808 — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) July 18, 2023

There'll also be an advance screening of A24's Talk To Me, Universal Pictures' Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary celebration, Prime Video's Good Omens: The Ineffable Season 2 panel, AMC's in-depth look at the Walking Dead spinoff Daryl Dixon, John Wick's The Continental preview, Hulu's Futurama, NBC's Quantum Leap, and Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws. Fans in attendance during the three-day event will have lots of options to check out when it comes to announcements and previews.

Why Marvel is missing from SDCC 2023

Taking a look at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 schedule and one might wonder where Marvel Studios is in all of what's happening. Well, they confirmed way back in June that they're skipping SDCC this year and their usual Hall H presentation. One of the reasons being looked at is the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and the corresponding effect on the studio's production and release date challenges of their projects. Also joining Marvel's absence at SDCC 2023 are Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, HBO, and Netflix.

Although Marvel and other big names won't be seen at SDCC this year, there are still a lot of reasons for fans to be excited about. Keep an eye out because there might be an announcement or two that can generate a lot of buzz in the coming days.