Kathryn Newton is an American actress who took over the role of Cassie Lang for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Newton’s career spans over 20 years at this point, back to when she was a child actress. Newton splits her time between doing TV and movies but has concentrated more on her movie career as of late, especially with the new Ant-Man film coming out. Let’s now look at Kathryn Newton’s net worth in 2023.

Kathryn Newton’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $1 million

Kathryn Newton, in her 20-year career, has amassed an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to sources including Wealthy Gorilla. Given the fact that her roles in TV were mostly in shows that did not last too long on the small screens, or she played a role that was not in the spotlight, this net worth is not as surprising as it seems.

Additionally, her movie career has been mostly relegated to smaller productions, until her role in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, even in this blockbuster, Newton will play a supporting role, as the female lead is already set to be Evangeline Lilly. Still, let’s look at how Kathryn Newton came to be such a successful young actress and how she got to this net worth of $1 million.

Kathryn Newton was born on Feb. 8, 1997. She was born in Orlando, Florida, and while she was growing up, Newton’s first choice of activity was not linked to acting whatsoever, though she did have acting roles as a child. Similar to her character in Gary Unmarried, she was a young golf prodigy, starting with tournaments at 8 years old. In 2015, she graduated from Notre Dame High School in Orlando, winning three league championships in golf for her girl’s team at the school. In 2012, at the age of 15, she was supposed to play in the US Women’s Open but chose to star in Paranormal Activity 4, making her choice to pursue acting in front of golf. Regardless of golf being her passion growing up, Newton still pursued acting from a very young age.

Kathryn Newton’s first role was actually when she was a 4-year-old. She was in the soap opera All My Children, appearing in two episodes over a three-year span. A few years later came her first breakout role, playing the daughter of the titular character in Gary Unmarried. Newton played Louise Brooks, a supremely talented girl who was highly intelligent as well. Unfortunately for her and the rest of the show’s cast, the TV series was canceled after two seasons. Another interesting tidbit about her first major role is that in the pilot, the role of Louise was given to another actress, but by the second episode, Newton made the role her own.

After the relative success of the show, Kathryn Newton played a supporting role in Bad Teacher and then played Alex Nelson in Paranormal Activity 4. It was a huge success at the box office, making over $140 million against a $5 million budget. Other notable films she has appeared in over the years include Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Blockers, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and Freaky.

As for other television shows, Newton had recurring roles in Halt and Catch Fire, Little Women, Supernatural, and The Society. There is also the HBO series Big Little Lies. Newton was part of a huge cast headlined by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep, to name a few. Due to good ratings, including critical acclaim for Newton, Seasons 2 and 3 were made, and Newton was even upgraded from Season 1 to 2 from recurring to the main cast. It is unclear how much Newton made per episode doing this show, but stars such as Witherspoon and Kidman were reported to make over $1 million per episode when it came to Seasons 2 and 3.

Nowadays, the biggest project that Kathryn Newton is involved in is the new Ant-Man movie. She plays Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man. This role was played by different actresses in previous films, but Marvel clearly wanted to get a bigger up-and-coming star for Quantumania. While her role is not the main one, it is still a huge movie that will definitely help the still-young actress make a name for herself in Hollywood. Her net worth might be relatively small compared to other actresses in the entertainment business, but there is more than enough time for her to do amazing things in movies and TV. In fact, she is currently expected to reprise the role of Cassie Lang in the upcoming Avengers films in 2025 (The Kang Dynasty) and 2026 (Secret Wars).

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kathryn Newton’s net worth in 2023?