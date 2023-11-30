Megan Fox reveals her personality is similar from her Jennifer's Body's character who comes with a demonic persona.

Megan Fox discussed her deep connection with her Jennifer's Body character. Plus, her evolving relationship with fashion and creativity.

Promoting her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Fox expressed that she sees a strong reflection of herself in the transformation of her Jennifer's Body character.

In the 2009 horror film, Megan Fox's character undergoes a supernatural transformation into a demon sorceress. “[Jennifer] was that typical girl who then there was this other side to her where she became the sort of demon sorceress. And I am both of those things, and I always have been.”

The actress shared her teenage fashion choices, blending Hot Topic items with clothes from Forever 21. This, apparently, further highlights her identification with Jennifer's character. Despite that, Fox admitted to a complex relationship with fashion. There was a time when she oscillated between rejection and rediscovery, especially as she navigated fame.

Describing her journey with fashion, Fox revealed, “I’ve had a weird relationship with fashion because for so long I was rejecting being famous.” She noted that her expression was blocked during that time. But she has since rediscovered and embraced her connection to fashion as a form of self-expression.

Fox also touched on her creative fulfillment, expressing dissatisfaction with the limited control actors have over the creative process. Despite bringing creativity to her performances, she acknowledged the constraints within the actor's realm. “There’s only a handful of actors who are really talented in that way, where they can fully express within the boundaries of what it is to be an actor. And I’m not one of them.”