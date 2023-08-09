Renowned actress Megan Fox is set to unveil her debut authorial work, a poetry book titled “Pretty Boys are Poisonous.” Scheduled for release on November 7, the 192-page collection comprises over 70 poignant and dark poems, delving into themes of heartbreak and danger, CNN reports. Published by Simon and Schuster, the book promises to be an unfiltered exploration of emotions.

In an Instagram statement, Fox offered insight into her creative endeavor, revealing that the poems serve as a means to confront the “illness” that had taken hold within her due to years of silence. She confessed to carrying the weight of men's secrets throughout her life and expressed the hope that her words would inspire others to reclaim their happiness and identity by bringing buried truths to light.

The nature of the subjects within the poetry remains undisclosed, leaving readers intrigued by the enigmatic narratives. Megan Fox, known for her roles in Hollywood, has lived a life in the public eye. She previously married “90210” star Brian Austin Green, sharing three children. The couple's separation in 2020 culminated in a finalized divorce in February 2022.

In 2022, Fox's engagement to Machine Gun Kelly became a point of interest. The singer, who met Fox on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in 2020, designed an engagement ring with thorns as a symbolic gesture. Fox's candor extends to her relationship with Kelly, as she confirmed to Glamour UK that they have exchanged each other's blood “on occasion.”

Adding a unique dimension to her upcoming book release, “Pretty Boys are Poisonous” will simultaneously publish as an audiobook by Simon & Schuster Audio, narrated by Megan Fox herself.