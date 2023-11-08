Megan Fox opens up about her miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly. The two got engaged in January 2022 after dating for two years.

Megan Fox is opening up about her miscarriage. The actress wrote about the tragedy in two poems in her recently released poetry book “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.” In the book, she shared that she had a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, “maybe if you hadn't… maybe if i had…”

“I will pay any price,” writes Fox. “Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

“I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh,” she writes later adding, “but now / I have to say / goodbye.”

She sat down with Good Morning America about how she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were working through their grief about the miscarriage.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” she shares.

Fox shares Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7 with her ex-husband , Brian Austin Green. Kelly has a 14-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.

Why did Megan Fox write “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous”?

Fox said that Kelly encouraged her to write the poetry book and speaks about him in the book as well.

“True love, twin flame, trusted friend, naive girl. So many secrets hiding behind your scorched earth temper,” she reads from the poem “To Marry an Arsonist.”

She added that the book's purpose is to make art of her pain and help others.

“It gives an elegant place for your pain to live,” she said. “To put it into art makes it useful to other people, and so you don't just suffer with it on your own.”

“Pretty Boys Are Poisonous” is out now everywhere books are sold.