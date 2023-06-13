Melissa McCarthy starred on Gilmore Girls as Sookie St. James for seven seasons. So of course, she has some not so great memories from her days on set. In an interview, she shared a specific memory from her days filming the iconic show, per Entertainment Weekly.

“Sometimes we were, like, crammed into small things with coats on but it was actually like 112 degrees in Burbank, [California]. And we were like, ‘Brrr, Connecticut!’” McCarthy said. “And I was like, ‘Are we explaining why I have Malaria and why I’m in a full flop sweat?’”

“When we did our first poster, someone passed out,” she continued. “Like, just [passed] out cold because we were all in coats and trying to look blustery and we were just sweating in weird places and [they were] like, ‘Look cold!”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gilmore Girls ran from 2000 to 2007 and followed a mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel). It looks place in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. But like most shows and movies, it was actually filmed in hot California.

McCarthy played a reliable role in the original show, but has yet to make an appearance in the 2016 Netflix revival of the drama. “Thanks for the invite, but sadly no one asked me or Sookie to come back to Stars Hollow,” she said. “Wish them all the best!!”

However, Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino said she reached out to McCarthy and her team. “She’s really f**king busy. But the thing I have said [to her team] is, ‘Look, if Melissa is available and has an afternoon free, I’ll write her a scene. Melissa was one of us. If she has a spare moment to run over — even if for just a cameo — we would be totally game,” she continued. “And if it’s a last-minute thing, I would write her in and we would figure it out. That’s the way we left it.”