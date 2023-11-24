Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway hyped David Jones with some all-time praise after his huge showing against Arkansas

Memphis basketball head coach loved what he saw from David Jones on Thursday.

Jones had a career-high 36 points and five steals to help Memphis basketball beat No. 20 Arkansas 84-79 in a semifinal game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

After the game, Hardaway had high praise for Jones, according to Part Upadhyaya of The Daily Memphian:

“Penny Hardaway, on David Jones: “He’s definitely one of the best players to come through Memphis for sure.”'

Jones was 10 for 14 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 12 of 14 at the line. The 36 points for Memphis on Thursday tops the 33 he scored against Louisville on Dec. 10, 2021, while playing for DePaul. Jones became the second Memphis basketball player since 2010 with 34-plus points and four-plus steals in a game, joining Jeremiah Martin.

Memphis basketball has had some great players over the years, including Hardaway, Derrick Rose, Keith Lee, Lorenzen Wright, and Larry Finch. For Hardaway to mention Jones with such legendary players is an honor, and also speaks to the high expectations that Hardaway has for Jones.

Memphis basketball has seen its share of challenges. Recently, class of 2023 recruit Mikey Williams has been charged with several gun felonies. The charges are mainly the result of an altercation from March. Williams is accused of a shooting that happened outside his San Diego home on March 27. Williams allegedly fired shots at a car with five passengers after an argument ensued. Thankfully, no one was injured in the altercation.

Memphis (5-0) will face Villanova in the title game on Friday. Arkansas (4-2) faces No. 14 North Carolina for third place.