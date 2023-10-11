The Memphis basketball program has faced plenty of adversity in recent times. The Tigers have not gone far in the college basketball postseason for quite a while. More importantly, Memphis secured one of the nation's top recruits, but unfortunately, the program could just as easily lose him. Class of 2023 recruit Mikey Williams has been charged with several gun felonies. The charges are mainly the result of an altercation from March. Now, a Supreme Court judge has ordered the basketball star to stand trial, per ESPN.

Will Mikey Williams be able to play basketball again?

March Madness took on a new meaning for the high-profile Memphis basketball recruit. Williams is accused of a shooting that happened outside his San Diego home on March 27. Williams allegedly fired shots at a car with five passengers after an argument ensued. Thankfully, no one was injured in the altercation.

It is noted that while no witnesses saw Williams fire a gun, there is believed to be enough evidence to move the case forward considering the witnesses did see him carry a gun and make threats. The case spells trouble for Williams and Memphis basketball's future.

Williams is an athletic, all-around basketball player who was part of a Memphis Tigers recruiting class set to compete with the top teams in the nation. Sadly, if his charges go through, his basketball career could be over. Williams could face up to 28 years in prison if he is convicted.

Of course, Williams is currently away from the team. He is taking online classes through the university and has no access to basketball team facilities or activities. Undoubtedly, his status with the program will be determined at the conclusion of his case.

All in all, the college basketball world will miss the start of Mikey Williams' stint with Memphis. However, the trial has yet to be finished, meaning there is a chance Williams could play basketball again. Williams' arraignment will be on Oct. 24.