The Memphis Tigers men's basketball team were looking toward a strong incoming transfer portal group to help them this upcoming season. Last season they finished with an overall record of 26-9 and 13-5 in American Athletic Conference play. They ended up winning the AAC championship by knocking off Houston in the title game. In the NCAA Tournament, they lost in the first round against Florida Atlantic who ended up having a phenomenal March Madness run. Heading into the 2023-24 season, Memphis was still waiting on the status of key transfer forward Jaykwon Walton. Walton will be immediately eligible for Memphis as a grad transfer as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Source: Jaykwon Walton has graduated from Wichita State, thus making him immediately eligible to play at Memphis during the 2023-24 season. https://t.co/6PEqVaIfie — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 16, 2023

Jaykwon Walton would have been a two-time transfer portal player and thus would not have been able to play for Memphis right away. As a graduate student, he is able to play this upcoming season. Walton began his college basketball career at Georgia in the SEC where he played for two seasons. He then entered the transfer portal and committed to Wichita State.

Walton was originally committed to Alabama when he entered the transfer portal after only one season at Wichita State. Following a drug related arrest, Alabama dropped their recruitment of Walton and he had committed to UCF before arriving at Memphis.

Last season, Walton averaged 13.9 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 53.5 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He is expected to make an immediate impact for Memphis.