The Memphis basketball program is looking to take its 2023-24 showing to the next level in the Fall of 2024. The Tigers reeled in stout transfer portal contributors during the offseason. Former Orlando Magic star and Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway will do all he can to get the most out of his team. However, Hardaway reportedly became a victim of theft in August.

Police arrested a suspect Thursday who allegedly stole 26 pairs of shoes from Hardaway's $4.25 million home, ESPN's Myron Medcalf wrote.

A Memphis police report noted the suspect, 42-year-old Ronald James, captured on camera taking Hardaway's merchandise and pushing boxes on a shopping cart near his home earlier in August. The police released the man's image and asked the public to inform them if they recognized him.

Hardaway told Memphis TV station WREG that 26 pairs of “one-of-kind” Foamposite shoes were taken from his home, Medcalf noted.

It is unclear what the next steps will be in James' alleged involvement with Hardaway's property.

Memphis basketball ready to ascend in 2024-25

The Tigers finished the 2023-24 season with a 26-9 overall record. They placed second in the American Athletic Conference behind the highly-touted Houston Cougars. Memphis made notable transfer portal pushes and will feature strong players in their lineup as a result of their efforts.

Former Tulsa guard PJ Haggerty was one of Memphis' first notable signings, as detailed by ClutchPoints' Liam Hanley. Haggerty was the 15th-highest scorer in the country as a freshman in 2023-24, averaging 21.2 points per game. In addition, Haggerty finished third in the country in free throw attempts, trailing former Gonzaga center Zach Eddey and San Diego State's Jaedon Lee.

Memphis' offensive additions do not end with Haggerty. The Tigers brought in Wichita State guard Colby Rogers, who shot 40 percent on his three-pointers and averaged 16.8 points per contest in 2023-24.

Furthermore, the Tigers had trouble competing with other teams on the inside during the season. Thus, they spruced up their rebounding attack with former Illinois forward Dain Dainja. Dainja averaged 3.6 rebounds per game in just over 10 minutes per contest.

With transfer portal additions and incoming talent, Memphis looks to have short and long-term success. Penny Hardaway knows what championship-level teams look like from his collegiate years with Memphis and the Magic. Will 2024-25 finally be the year his Tigers break through and make a deep NCAA Tournament run?

It will be exciting to see how the team performs as they enter another opportunistic season.