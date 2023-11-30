After pleading guilty to making criminal threats, Memphis basketball signee Mikey Williams addresses his arrest for the first time

Nearly six months, Memphis basketball signee/high school basketball star Mikey Williams made headlines for all of the wrong reasons. Williams, a four-star prospect according to both Rivals and 247 Sports, was arrested on April 13, 2023 on five charges of assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was related to an incident outside of Williams' California home on March 27, when a car with six people inside was shot at and hit. Fortunately, nobody in the vehicle was injured.

Facing nine felony charges stemming from the shooting, Mikey Williams has pleaded guilty to one count of making criminal threats, according to Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, as first reported by FOX 5 in San Diego. Following the guilty plea, Williams posted a video on social media, addressing the situation for the first time.

So ready to see Mikey Williams back on the basketball court 🙂 @619PRESIDENTIAL pic.twitter.com/lmt2fLrrtQ — Overtime (@overtime) November 30, 2023

“All glory to God,” Williams said in a video posted on the Overtime X account. “I'm just happy I made it out this situation. I'm just excited to get back to the (basketball) court.”

As part of his guilty plea, Williams will be required to complete anger and gun-safety courses, as well as 80 hours of community service, before his sentencing date, which is set for August 12, 2024. If completed, the charge against Williams will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

It remains unclear when/if Mikey Williams will officially join the Memphis basketball program. Even though the school has not permitted Williams to take part in team activities, he is enrolled and taking online courses at Memphis, and is still listed on the team's roster.