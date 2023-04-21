Head Coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers program received news on Thursday that top basketball commitment Mikey Williams pleaded not guilty to multiple charges regarding a shooting at his home during a hearing on Thursday in San Diego, according to a report from Yahoo news.

Williams, a 6-foot-3 guard, was arrested last week. Police said he fired a gun at a car full of people who had been leaving his home on March 27. He was held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, and booked April 13.

Williams was later released on $50,000 bail just after midnight on April 14. No one was hurt during the incident, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which added that the car was hit by gunfire.

“Five people got into a car, and as they were driving away, shots were fired,” the Department’s report said.

Williams was originally booked on suspicion of five felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, per The San Diego Union Tribune. The Department told ESPN that he would likely face just one charge.

Williams is ranked #46 in the 2023 class by ESPN nationally, and #31 by Rivals.com.

His attorney, Troy P. Owens, told reporters that Williams appeared at his hearing Thursday virtually due to security concerns.

Mikey Williams attended San Ysidro High School in San Diego. His Instagram account, which had gained 3.8 million followers, was deactivated on April 14. He is the highest-rated player in Coach Penny Hardaway’s 2023 class, which is ranked #3 in the nation by Rivals.com. Hardaway is also hoping to add LeBron’s son Bronny James to the class before it’s all said and done.

Hardaway has said that he “didn’t have enough information” to comment on the case, as noted by The Commercial Appeal newspaper in Memphis.