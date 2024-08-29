After taking in All In as a fan last year, Mercedes Mone was afforded her first-ever chance to wrestle at Wembley Stadium in front of 50,000 fans and did not disappoint, orchestrating the opening of the night in a Queen-themed Corgi carriage ride before retaining her title against Britt Baker near the end of the card.

So what, you may ask, was it like for one of the most decorated women in WWE history, one of the Four Horsewomen who will eventually be memorialized forever in the Hall of Fame, to work in front of that environment? Well, fans don't have to wonder forever, as Mone decided to preemptively answer fans' questions in her weekly newsletter, Mone Mag Weekly, where she broke down the biggest difference between WWE and AEW in a must-read segment.

“One of the many great things you learn at WWE is to respect and give back to the fans. You realize that you're nothing without them and to honor them as much as they honor you. Many outside our hotel waited all week just to snap a photo or meet their favorite talent. Even though sometimes it's tiring to greet them with all the training, travel, and commitments, I'm always really appreciative of how much they support us. I, therefore, do and did my best to accommodate,” Mone explained.

“Is there a difference between the AEW fans who camp out versus the WWE fans who stay outside? It didn't seem so. Both sets of fans are really hardcore and filled with love and passion for the art and just want the chance to connect with their favorite superstars.”

Wait, what? There isn't a difference between AEW and WWE fans? While a lot has been said about both fandoms over the years, from how they enjoy the sport to their level of engagement in the sport outside of their respective bubbles, almost no one has ever said they are effectively interchangeable.

Then again, when it comes to the fans camping out for a show or to meet their favorite stars, they really may be closer than they are apart, as that level of fanaticism more or less translates regardless of the subject. Wrestling in front of 50,000 fans is still wrestling in front of 50,000 fans, and that passion probably feels pretty similar regardless of what three letters they're chanting during a match.

Mercedes Mone spent how much on her All In ring gear?

Elsewhere in her Mone Mag Weekly, Mone discussed her All In attire, which consisted of a robe, ring gear, and even more extravagances across her entire wardrobe.

While Mone certainly looked like a million bucks, the actual cost of her gear was far less than seven figure… but was still ridiculously expensive by any imaginable standard.

“My hair wasn't the only thing that cost a pretty penny. My robe, which was so beautiful, grand, and regal, was also my most expensive in my 14 years of wrestling. The whole outfit, in total, cost me over $10,000, All In (no pun intended),” Mone wrote in Mone Mag Weekly.

“As far as wrestlers investing so much money into their attire, it really depends on where they're at in their career. If you're not there salary-wise, you try to find cheaper ways to look your best, and it's for sure possible. I did. When it comes to the biggest events, you invest all that you can. These stages are huge, and these moments last forever, so you want to put your best foot forward. It doesn't always come down to money. It comes down to investing the time, being creative and resourceful. Doing so elevates standards and elevates your character. I feel it's all worth it, and in the end, it does pay off. I hope to teach this sentiment to some of the younger girls on our roster.”

Is it a little… gauche to advocate spending that much money on gear when there are some wrestlers – let alone fans – who can hardly afford to spend a tenth of that for a one-off outfit? Maybe so. Are there wrestlers like Bianca Belair who make their own gear, opting to quite literally put a piece of themselves into the outfit they wear on major shows? That is true too, but then again, Mercedes Mone is Mercedes Mone, and that's sort of her brand, right? Going big, showing off her status, and flaunting that she is on a different level than basically anyone else across the board. If she can afford it, then hey, go off, TBS Champ.