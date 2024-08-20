When AEW announced that Mercedes Mone was releasing her own digital newsletter, the Moné Mag Weekly, coming to fans “Live From the Desk of the CEO,” it seemed like a relatively non-story for fans of professional wrestling.

Sure, Mone has told a few fun stories, opened up about her past, present, and future in the sport, and even shot a few angles for the heck of it, but for the most part, the newsletter has been a supplemental piece to add to the “CEO's” overall presentation, as opposed to a true newsmaking enterprise.

And yet, in volume 2, issue 11, the final edition of the show before AEW hits All In at Wembley, Mone dropped some pretty incredible heat about her very eventful 2023 calendar year, which almost featured a return to WWE for WrestleMania 39 instead of joining Tony Khan's company.

“The funny thing is that before last year's All In, I attended an LA Rams game at the new Sofi stadium in LA. Kev and I were, of course, on the field for it – that's just how we roll,” Mone wrote. “It was fun, but in the back of my head, I kept thinking, ‘This is where WrestleMania is going to be.' It's an enormous, beautiful stadium in the tinsel town, the city of Angels. How could Snoop's first cousin and a member of the Mandalorian cast NOT be here? Thus, at the end of the game, I leaned over to Kev and said, ‘I need to be here for Mania.' And at that time, that's truly how I felt and what my plan was.”

So what happened? Why did Mone go from expecting to return to WWE to appearing at AEW All In a few months later as a fan in the stands – assumingly on comped tickets? Well, Mone touched on that, too, and once again, her insight is fascinating.

“I had planned on returning to WWE for WrestleMania in LA. That was, of course, before Tony invited us to see the show,” Mone added. “Mind you, there were no discussions of signing with AEW. Zero. Tony, Kev. and I had texted as friends, but it was just a casual invite. I wanted to go not out of curiosity or to kick the tires but honestly because I love wrestling. To this day, when I have the time, I still watch the Indy shows. I really continue to have that much passion for it.”

Alright, does Mone's timeline really add up? Not really, as All In happened a good five months after WrestleMania 39, which happened six months before the Rams played any games during the 2023 NFL season, but if you do a little digging, you will find that she actually did attend an LA game at SoFi in August of 2022, her story more or less lines up. While it's impossible to know how close Mone actually came to returning to WWE or if TK sniped the promotion before they could line something up, the development is incredibly interesting indeed.

Bayley, Mercedes Mone still believes in the women's revolution

Sitting down for an interview with DS on Ring The Belle, Bayley was asked about the Four Horsewomen and if she believes fans will ever get the long-dreamed-about match between the four of them, a Fatal Four Horsewomen-Way match, if you will.

While only half of the original quartet still work for WWE at this point, Bayley still hopes the match could happen, as much like David Duchovny, she wants to believe.

“I have to believe it will,” Bayley said.



While Mone wasn't ready to go that far in her Moné Mag, she too commented on her relationship with the other Four Horsewomen and how she plans to continue that legacy in a sort of Women's Revolution 2.0 in AEW.

“Britt, me, and the rest of the girls are just getting started. Yes, Charlotte, Bayley, Becky, and I led phase one of the women's revolution. We disrupted the business in the best and most necessary way. But with me coming here, I promise that another disruption to the business of women's wrestling is coming. Phase Two is just getting started,” Mone wrote in Moné Mag Weekly.

“On that note, there are three women's matches at All In. THREE. When Mania was one night, how many women's matches were there? Not three. Moreover, when the guys' matches went too long in WWE, it was the women's matches that got cut for time.”

Could AEW bring in a few more Horsewomen to really take things up a notch, signing Becky Lynch or even Bayley – when her contract eventually expires – to boost up the division? Sure, while Flair will almost certainly never leave WWE, everyone else feels fair game at some point in the future. And if that happens, or Mone returns to WWE, it's safe to say any future matchups between the quartet will be among the most anticipated in all of professional wrestling.