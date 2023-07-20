WNBA All-Star weekend is in the rearview and now teams are ready to focus on the second half of the season and the playoff push that comes with it. The Phoenix Mercury have been playing better as of late despite their brutal start to the 2023 season. Buoyed by the recent news of them hosting 2024 WNBA All-Star weekend, they beat one of the best teams in the league on Tuesday in the Connecticut Sun. But it may have come at a cost. Diana Taurasi left the win against the Sun during the fourth quarter with an apparent injury. Now, she appeared on the Mercury injury report as out against the Chicago Sky on Thursday with both a quad injury and a toe injury as per Jesse Morrison of The Next.

Diana Taurasi missed a few games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. It's certainly not reassuring at all for fans to see her pop up again on the Mercury injury report. Although Taurasi is in the twilight of her career, she's still a important member of the team and key if they want to turn this season around in the second half.

Through 16 games for the Mercury this season, Taurasi has been averaging 14.8 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists with splits of 38.7 percent shooting from the field, 30.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her points per game are among her career-lows only topped by the 2012 and 2019 seasons when she was limited to only six and eight games, respectively. Nevertheless, the ten-time All-Star remains a formidable player and the Mercury will need her if they want to make a late playoff push.