Jun 26, 2025

The Phoenix Mercury have waived Megan McConnell, who was signed to a contract in early June.

On Thursday, the news became official after McConnell sustained a tibial plateau fracture. McConnell got injured during an 88-65 Mercury loss to the Minnesota Lynx on June 3.

McConnell had to leave the game early after only playing for 13 minutes. In the process, she scored three points, dished out three assists, and had a rebound to her name.

The younger sister of Indiana Pacer TJ McConnell grew up in a basketball family. They have two aunts, Suzie McConnell-Serio and Kathy McConnell-Miller, who became players and coaches.

Their uncle, Tom McConnell, was also a college basketball coach at Indiana University Pennsylvania.

Later on, she had a standout college career. She played at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While there, McConnell set records in assists (660), steals (370), games played (144), games started (136), and triple-doubles (4). In addition, she was a two-time Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team selection and won the 2025 Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year.

McConnell's prospects for the future are unknown.

Even though she was not drafted, the Mercury took a chance on McConnell during a treacherous period.

The string of injuries affecting the Mercury

Despite an 11-4 record, the Mercury have been hobbled by injuries this year. So in truth, McConnell was not an isolation incident.

Key players including Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, and Natasha Mack had to power through injuries.

In May, Copper had to undergo left knee arthroscopy and missed 4-6 weeks. That same month, Thomas sustained a calf injury.

In mid June, Mack was hobbled with a back injury. On Thursday, guard Lexi Held was diagnosed with a pneumothorax lung injury.

The entire context of injuries has forced the Mercury to change rotations, rely on their bench, and to sign undrafted rookies such as McConnell.

Yet, the Mercury remain in 2nd place behind the Lynx in the Western Conference.