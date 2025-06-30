The Phoenix Mercury received some mixed news about the upcoming 2025 All-Star Game. While Satou Sabally will be a starter for the Western Conference, fellow forward Alyssa Thomas was snubbed from the list.

Despite averaging a league-leading 9.3 assists and having a 10-2 record with her on the floor, it wasn't enough. Although the voting was broken down by fans, media, and players, some of the results don't make sense.

Here’s the WNBA All-Star overall scores (weighted) for the top 10 finishers based on 50% fan votes, 25% player votes and 25% media votes. pic.twitter.com/wF0TPA2tQL — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Thomas received the 13th fan rank, the 7th media rank, and the 6th player rank. The players and media seem to respect her prowess, but the other selections are questionable.

The numbers speak for themselves. As mentioned earlier, a 10-2 record is beyond impressive with her on the floor. Not to mention, this is her 12th season in the league.

She's posting career highs in points and assists per game. The Mercury made a massive trade for Thomas, knowing who they would receive. Once they surrounded her with elite shooters, that was all it took.

Throughout the season, a multitude of players and coaches have raved about her tenacity, leadership, and being an example of what greatness looks like.

Phoenix has been one of the more complete teams in the league. Not all of the credit falls on Thomas. Majority is on Sabally, Kahleah Copper, the rest of the team, along with the coaching staff.

Regardless of the nomination, it won't matter to “the engine.” She'll have her eyes on the prize of filling the gap in her lengthy resume with a hopeful WNBA championship.

Who went ahead of Mercury's Alyssa Thomas for All-Star game?

Starters like Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson were guarantees, some other names raise question. Aliyah Boston has had a quality year, but nothing mesmerizing. Her efficiency has taken a jump from the first two seasons, but that's about it.

Boston's 15.8 points compared to Thomas's 14.9 is shocking, considering the latter isn't known for being much of a scorer. Still, the Mercury star is defending multiple positions at a high level, often picking up the opposing team's best offensive player.

However, 2025 seems to be the year of the front court players. Six of the 10 All-Star starters were all forwards, with Nneka Ogwumike and Breanna Stewart being the other starters at that respective position.

Still, there are more numbers to support Thomas becoming an All-Star starter.

For instance, she was one of two players to average a double-double in June, averaging 14.4 points and 10.3 assists. Also, Thomas made Mercury history yet again by posting her second 15-assist game of the season against the New York Liberty.

Collier, Wilson, Boston, Ogwumike, Sabally, and Stewart are an elite crew, but not including Thomas in there is asinine.

There is no MVP conversation without Alyssa Thomas being a starter

Logically speaking, is it fair for someone in the MVP conversation to not be named an All-Star starter? It's a bit of a rhetorical question, but even a non-basketball fan would say that it's illogical.

That's just what happened on Monday.

Fans everywhere exploded about Boston being named a starter over Thomas. This isn't to knock her down, but the latter's impact has been more profound and evident.

To put the cherry on top, the Mercury have a better record than the Indiana Fever. Mind you, Caitlin Clark has been injured, and the team dealt with an abrupt DeWanna Bonner departure.

Regardless of that, Thomas has a +17.3 rating when she's on versus off the court. That's an advanced, analytical nerdy response but impact transcends numbers.

Her game isn't flashy, but it produces wins. The second-best team in the WNBA should have two starters representing, not just one.