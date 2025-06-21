The Phoenix Mercury received the WNBA's afternoon feature slot on Saturday and delivered a dominant 106-87 win over the Chicago Sky. While impressive all-around, the Mercury rode the hot hand of backup guard Sami Whitcomb to collect their fifth consecutive victory.

Whitcomb torched the Sky from deep, going 5-for-10 from behind the arc to end the game with a team-leading 17 points. By sinking another five triples, she set a new WNBA record for the most games in league history with four or more three-pointers off the bench. Whitcomb passed former 12-year veteran and current Duke head coach Kara Lawson with the record, the league announced on social media.

Impressively, all five of Whitcomb's threes were in the first half. She did not attempt a single two-point field goal in the game but went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Whitcomb's success alleviated pressure off Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, who played just 21 and 18 minutes, respectively. Thomas notched 11 points and eight assists in her limited minutes, posting a game-high plus-minus of plus-30. Sabally ended with 15 points off an efficient 5-for-7 from the floor.

The Sky received 17 points from Kamilla Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere to tie Whitcomb for the game-high. Chicago shot well from the field, making 52.6 percent of its shots, but struggled to take care of the ball. They committed 20 turnovers as a team, including five from lead guard Ariel Atkins.

Mercury extend win streak to five

Now at full strength, Phoenix looks like one of the best teams in the league one month into the 2025 season. The Mercury's win over the Sky moved them to 11-4 on the year, second-best in the WNBA behind the 11-1 Minnesota Lynx.

The Mercury welcomed Thomas back into the lineup on June 11 after she missed six games with a calf injury. Star guard Kahleah Copper returned in the following game to complete their lineup. Phoenix's five-game win streak unsurprisingly coincided with Thomas' return.

Phoenix gets a week-long break before attempting to extend its hot stretch against the New York Liberty on Friday, June 27. The Mercury just beat the Liberty 89-81 on June 19 as a part of their win streak. Rookie guard Monique Akoa Makani led them with a career-high 21 points in that victory, while Thomas, Sabally and Whitcomb all surpassed 15 points to round out a balanced attack.